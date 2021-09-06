OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSB. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

OSB traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 504 ($6.58). 1,246,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.43.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

