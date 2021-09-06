Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the airline’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of LUV opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.