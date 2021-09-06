Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 6,679 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.