Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARNA opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.