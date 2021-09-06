Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 107,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

