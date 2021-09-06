Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 26,652,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,668,129. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $173,166,022.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,430,398 shares of company stock valued at $151,737,006. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

