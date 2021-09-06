Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $37.20 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003306 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

