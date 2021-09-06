Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

