Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $280,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,596,800. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

