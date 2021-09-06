Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $80.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

