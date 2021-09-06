Parallel Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

