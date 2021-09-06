Parallel Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 764.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.