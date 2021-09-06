Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $374.48 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.51 and its 200 day moving average is $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

