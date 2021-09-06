Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.