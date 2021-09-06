Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

