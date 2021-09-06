Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $363.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,745 shares of company stock worth $69,956,793. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

