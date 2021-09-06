Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $222.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average is $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

