Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $248,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 260,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 78,291 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

