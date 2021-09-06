Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST opened at $148.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

