Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.