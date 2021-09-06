Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.