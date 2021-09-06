Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.60 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

