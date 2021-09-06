Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $276.65 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

