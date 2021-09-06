Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 242,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 115,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 30.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.51 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

