Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101.3% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.