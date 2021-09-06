Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32,378.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

