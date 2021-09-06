Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $464.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

