Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 185,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 62,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

