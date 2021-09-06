Pepemon Pepeballs Price Up 43.8% Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $127,837.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $151.87 or 0.00288300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00141822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00774554 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

