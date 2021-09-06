PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

