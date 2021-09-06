Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

