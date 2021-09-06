Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

