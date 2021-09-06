Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 6.0% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.23. 352,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,368. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

