Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,937 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.88. 1,025,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,651. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

