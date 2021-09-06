Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $21.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 199,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 73.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

