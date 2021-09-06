PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

