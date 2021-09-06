Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.