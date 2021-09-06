Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

PLYA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 297,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

