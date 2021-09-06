Playcent Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $102,699.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.