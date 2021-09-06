PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 368 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,946.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,681.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,558.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

