PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,851 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

