PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

