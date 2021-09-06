PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $181.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

