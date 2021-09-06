PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

