PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

