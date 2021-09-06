PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

