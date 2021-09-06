Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 326.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $273,821. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.