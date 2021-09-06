Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

