PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:PWSC) Quiet Period Set To End on September 6th

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During PowerSchool’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $35.88 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

