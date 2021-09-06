Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.